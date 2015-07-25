🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Halloween witch hat - 3D rendered illustration.
You get:
- 1 JPG Hat on purple background 4000x4000px 300ppi
- 1 JPG Hat isolated on white background 4000x4000px 300ppi
- 1 Transparent PNG so you can easily use the witch hat in your projects
Buy from Creative Market http://crtv.mk/s0E0O