Balt Pazos

Leaf - Menu and Cards

Balt Pazos
Balt Pazos
Hire Me
  • Save
Leaf - Menu and Cards navigation menu finance ui mobile ios
Download color palette

I really enjoy how the card screen came out as well as the menu overlay.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Balt Pazos
Balt Pazos
I make things mostly for fun.
Hire Me

More by Balt Pazos

View profile
    • Like