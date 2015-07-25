Igor Levin \ cutelevindesign

Trynka

Igor Levin \ cutelevindesign
Igor Levin \ cutelevindesign
  • Save
Trynka shield wing symbol mark logotype logo
Download color palette

Logo for the project «Trynka»

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Igor Levin \ cutelevindesign
Igor Levin \ cutelevindesign

More by Igor Levin \ cutelevindesign

View profile
    • Like