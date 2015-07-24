This Paper Ship

Verily college loan article

This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship
  • Save
Verily college loan article verily pizza vw credit cards waitressing lunch car illustration
Download color palette

An editorial illustration for Verily Magazine on an upcoming article about paying off your college loans.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship

More by This Paper Ship

View profile
    • Like