Kieran Taylor

Olympus OM-D EM-5

Kieran Taylor
Kieran Taylor
  • Save
Olympus OM-D EM-5 2d flat illustration camera omd olympus
Download color palette

Little illustration of one of my favourite cameras

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Kieran Taylor
Kieran Taylor

More by Kieran Taylor

View profile
    • Like