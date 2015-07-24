Cody Meddaugh

THE CHAMP IS HEEEEEEERRRRREEEE

illustration wrestling wwe john cena
So I took a stab at doing wrestling characters awhile back, but failed miserably. Today I was finally inspired enough to whip up something i'm finally proud enough to show.

Definitely more to come.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
