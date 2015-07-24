Tanya Arendale

Facade #1

Tanya Arendale
Tanya Arendale
Hire Me
  • Save
Facade #1 vector facade architect historic j. riely gordon architecture austin illustration building
Download color palette

Decided to Illustrate the facades of buildings that I've spent so much time inside of.

Tanya Arendale
Tanya Arendale
just another product designer out here illustrating
Hire Me

More by Tanya Arendale

View profile
    • Like