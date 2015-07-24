Joshua Minnich

Vandalia Barbershop

Sticker design I recently created for my barber. I had the opportunity to create this, a couple other stickers, the sign above his shop, business cards and shirts. I'll be adding the entire project to my site soon!

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
