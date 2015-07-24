Mats J

BarLift - Easter Egg Profile

Mats J
Mats J
  • Save
BarLift - Easter Egg Profile
Download color palette

I created a look-a-like persona of Northwestern's President Morton O. Schapiro to promote new app features.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Mats J
Mats J

More by Mats J

View profile
    • Like