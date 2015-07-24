Myles Mendoza

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles illustration vector logo badge sports mascot skateboards blind waffles chicken
Chicken & Waffles from Kevin Romar's pro model mascot board.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
