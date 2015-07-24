Oscar Moctezuma

Chuck

Chuck monster animation photoshop character character design illustration funorama
Im learning animation by myself, this is my first official attempt, say hi to Chuck.

You can hear him screaming here:
https://www.facebook.com/oscarmoctezumardz/videos/678434632289439/

