Jack Maschka

The Essentials

Jack Maschka
Jack Maschka
  • Save
The Essentials gif loop loopdeloop illustration graphic animation design motion
Download color palette

This here's my loopdeloop submission for this month’s theme “Ritual”. Had a lot of fun experimenting with shape layers and a few different frame blending techniques!

The loop was inspired by the designs of Gareth O’Brien and @Lucas Redfern Brooking for this year’s Blend festival. For those interested, Blend is a two-day festival in Vancouver Oct. 16th and 17th: http://blendfest.ca/

See you guys there! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Jack Maschka
Jack Maschka

More by Jack Maschka

View profile
    • Like