The Essentials

This here's my loopdeloop submission for this month’s theme “Ritual”. Had a lot of fun experimenting with shape layers and a few different frame blending techniques!

The loop was inspired by the designs of Gareth O’Brien and @Lucas Redfern Brooking for this year’s Blend festival. For those interested, Blend is a two-day festival in Vancouver Oct. 16th and 17th: http://blendfest.ca/

See you guys there! :)