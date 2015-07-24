Barak Tamayo

Knife + Shears logo

Barak Tamayo
Barak Tamayo
Hire Me
  • Save
Knife + Shears logo shears clippers hedge trimmer concept restaurant eat food trimmer garden logo
Download color palette

Another one of the logo concepts that died when the restaurant changed names. This is for a place that wanted to focus on the ability to eat outside and enjoy nature. Knife + Shears.

53fb9404301e66c02acc191da9edc141
Rebound of
Eat + Garden
By Barak Tamayo
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Barak Tamayo
Barak Tamayo
Thinking Up. Great Ideas.
Hire Me

More by Barak Tamayo

View profile
    • Like