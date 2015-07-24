Erin Standley

Drinkware Icons

Erin Standley
Erin Standley
  • Save
Drinkware Icons icon noun project pokal goblet boot champagne shotglass liquor beer glass cup drink
Download color palette

Part of a big set for every kind of drinking glass.

Full set on The Noun Project:
https://thenounproject.com/tinyxl/collection/drinkware-suite

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Erin Standley
Erin Standley

More by Erin Standley

View profile
    • Like