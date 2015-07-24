Anthony Petrie

Bacon Bones

Anthony Petrie
Anthony Petrie
  • Save
Bacon Bones style guide design zombie brain bacon skull undead print typography slogan logo branding
Download color palette

I'm creating a personal branding guide for myself. Working on design elements I can use for promotion that relate to my online handle @zombiebacons.

View full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/28224341/Personal-Branding-Style-Guide-2015

Anthony Petrie
Anthony Petrie

More by Anthony Petrie

View profile
    • Like