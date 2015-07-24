Brendan Keohane

Activity "P" Form

Brendan Keohane
Brendan Keohane
Hire Me
  • Save
Activity "P" Form illustrator motion active letter symbol logo branding
Download color palette

An abstraction of the letterform "P", meant to convey motion, activity, and energy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Brendan Keohane
Brendan Keohane
Hi! I'm Brendan, I'm a brand designer.
Hire Me

More by Brendan Keohane

View profile
    • Like