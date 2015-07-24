Anthony Petrie

Print is UNDEAD

I'm creating a personal branding guide for myself. Working on design elements I can use for promotion that relate to my online handle @zombiebacons.

View full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/28224341/Personal-Branding-Style-Guide-2015

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
