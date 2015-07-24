Brianna Miller

We Stage It Logo

Brianna Miller
Brianna Miller
  • Save
We Stage It Logo type branding logo
Download color palette

Here's my first attempt at a logo for a house staging client. Any thoughts? :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Brianna Miller
Brianna Miller
Illustrator and Designer✌️

More by Brianna Miller

View profile
    • Like