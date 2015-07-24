Jillian Johnson Thank You Poster

Our neighborhood lost a creative individual to the theater shootings in Lafayette. Jillian Johnson was the co-owner of Red Arrow Workshop (http://redarrowworkshop.com/shop/) with her husband Jason. It's a terrible tragedy and my heart is broken for her family.

This was a quick piece done in her signature style to put at the memorial in front of her store.

"Not all who wander are lost."

https://instagram.com/p/2ok3b0BWoH/

Thanks Jillian.