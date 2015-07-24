Erin Standley

Future House

Future House matchbox german trees rocket house line illustration
Trying out a German illustration style I saw in this matchbox collection. Lots of good stuff here(!): https://flic.kr/s/aHsjnRDddh

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
