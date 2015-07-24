Ryan Duffy

Twitch banners & Icons

A small portion of a rejected iteration for a livestreamer on Twitch.tv

I had fun making the icons...but some of them need a little more refinement, so I will probably upload them soon - by themselves.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
