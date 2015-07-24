Sergey Schegrinets

Watermelon popsicle

Sergey Schegrinets
Sergey Schegrinets
  • Save
Watermelon popsicle sticker illustration fresh hot sun summer popsicle watermelon
Download color palette

hot summer sticker =)

De910e2fb2f788b8f098bfa016583a50
Rebound of
Playoff! Summer Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Sergey Schegrinets
Sergey Schegrinets

More by Sergey Schegrinets

View profile
    • Like