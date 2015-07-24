Hannah Farley

New York State of Mind - Process

New York State of Mind - Process
My first shot on dribbble - yay!

Here's a process shot (ha) from sketch to vector of some lettering I'm working on for a current project. I don't want to give too many details away on what the project is (I'll leave that to my next shot).. But I'll give you a hint - vectorizing is FAR from the last step.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
