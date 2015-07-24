🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My sincere prayers are with the families of the victims from the shooting in Lafayette yesterday. Jillian Johnson was one of the lives lost, my dude @Bram Johnson's sister. Bram and his sister own two shops in New Orleans called Parish Ink and Red Arrow Workshop. Two wonderfully creative shops that hosted the first Dribbble meet ups in Louisiana. Its tough to feel how close these things hit home. Please join me in lifting the Johnson family and other victims family up in prayer.