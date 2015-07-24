Michael Artman

Victory

Victory racing 6 numeral number lettering type illustration illustrator
I wish I could say this was part of something bigger, but it is not. I like the exclamation point hidden in the negative space. Happy accidents.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
    Like