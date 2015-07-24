SEAD icons

Brian Yohn

A set of four icons that I'll be using on a SEAD-themed wildflower seed pack, which will be a giveaway for an upcoming conference.

Upper left: Science
Upper right: Engineering
Lower left: Art
Lower right: Design

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
