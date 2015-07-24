Leo Mühlfeld

Atom

Leo Mühlfeld
Leo Mühlfeld
  • Save
Atom after effects reveal presentation gif draw lines animation icons flat atom
Download color palette

I played around with some animation ideas. I hope you like it :) If you want, check out the @2x.

Have a nice day!
~Leo

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Leo Mühlfeld
Leo Mühlfeld

More by Leo Mühlfeld

View profile
    • Like