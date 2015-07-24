Zach Halfhill

Zachary Rambo Album Art

Album artwork for Zachary Rambo. I took this photo out the window of my car while I was driving to Kentucky from Dayton. While it was developing I thought it would be shit so I crumpled it up and tossed it in the back of my car. Months later when I was cleaning it out, this is what the photo had developed into. There is very little that has been done to this photo digitally, and I love that.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
