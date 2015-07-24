Zachary Rambo Album Art

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Album artwork for Zachary Rambo. I took this photo out the window of my car while I was driving to Kentucky from Dayton. While it was developing I thought it would be shit so I crumpled it up and tossed it in the back of my car. Months later when I was cleaning it out, this is what the photo had developed into. There is very little that has been done to this photo digitally, and I love that.