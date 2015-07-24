Josh

The Future Began October 1st, 1982

Josh
Josh
  • Save
The Future Began October 1st, 1982 walt disney world badge vintage retro patch epcot center disney theme park
Download color palette

My embroidered patch design commemorating the 1982 opening of EPCOT center is now available in my shop:
http://shop.madetothrill.com/products/lake-buena-vista-1982

De19c002a40ed9eeaca3bc94b8fd6bda
Rebound of
Theme Park Patch
By Josh
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Josh
Josh

More by Josh

View profile
    • Like