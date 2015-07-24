Lucy Bradshaw

Old Man Walking

Lucy Bradshaw
Lucy Bradshaw
  • Save
Old Man Walking motion drawing sketch frame-by-frame animation walking walker senior old man
Download color palette

another part from my frame-by-frame campaign. and I got the looping right this time, huzzah!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Lucy Bradshaw
Lucy Bradshaw
Hey there 👋

More by Lucy Bradshaw

View profile
    • Like