Yelp Hackathon 17

The 2015 Yelp Summer Hackathon starts next week and I designed this quarter's theme to be:

THINK[OUTSIDE]

Yes, theme is based off of the cliché ~*Thinking outside of the box*~ but where does the phrase really come from? Well, it is thought to have been derived from some management consultants in the 1970's-1980's who would challenge their clients to solve the "nine dot puzzle" - puzzle in which the solution requires some lateral thinking (placing wiki link here).

#ThinkOutside #YelpHackathon17