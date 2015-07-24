Yelp Hackathon 17

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The 2015 Yelp Summer Hackathon starts next week and I designed this quarter's theme to be:
THINK[OUTSIDE]
Yes, theme is based off of the cliché ~*Thinking outside of the box*~ but where does the phrase really come from? Well, it is thought to have been derived from some management consultants in the 1970's-1980's who would challenge their clients to solve the "nine dot puzzle" - puzzle in which the solution requires some lateral thinking (placing wiki link here).
#ThinkOutside #YelpHackathon17