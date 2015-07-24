Xavier Coulombe-M

Profile card revision

Profile card revision design flat animation gif card profile
I've made the hover state a little more useful. I feel better about this version.

Rebound of
Profile card animation
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Bonjour, Hi

