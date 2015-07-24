Cameron Foxly

Smart Phone on a Train

smartphone business train design illustrator after effects character animation character design illustration gif animation
A man on a train using his smart phone. This is a shot from a spot I designed and animated for g1g.com. You can watch the whole spot here:

https://vimeo.com/106993524

Designed in Illustrator, animated/textured in After Effects.

