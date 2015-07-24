Cameron Foxly

Scuba Divers

Scuba Divers design keyframed illustrator illustration after effects motion character animation character design animation
Some scuba divers using an iPad. This is a shot from a spot I designed and animated for g1g.com. You can watch the whole spot here:

https://vimeo.com/106993524

Designed in Illustrator, animated/textured in After Effects.

