dworkz

Collections

dworkz
dworkz
Hire Us
  • Save
Collections garments dresses women bright collections fashion minimal ui iphone mobile
Download color palette

Mobile app for a clothing rental subscription service catering to women sizes 10–32.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
dworkz
dworkz
Small, dedicated product design team with focus
Hire Us

More by dworkz

View profile
    • Like