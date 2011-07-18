Sam DeSocio

Bumpy Overlay

Sam DeSocio
Sam DeSocio
  • Save
Bumpy Overlay
Download color palette

You could use the top of the r in as a basic shape that can be used alone... Just a suggestion. I think your's is really great.

F47ae7fe8fa22f725d16876f10843514
Rebound of
Bumpy Road
By Michael Spitz
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Sam DeSocio
Sam DeSocio

More by Sam DeSocio

View profile
    • Like