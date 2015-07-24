George Altarriba

Isometric Kanto Pokedex

George Altarriba
Isometric Kanto Pokedex illustration vector pikachu simple colors flat pokemon kanto pokedex isometric iso
My first Dribbble post!

Here's my first isometric illustration. Kanto Pokedex with a chubby Pikachu!

