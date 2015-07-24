Christian Short

C Folds flat shadow paper creative collaboration connection logo c fold folded
Proposal II : Another concept that was, in the end, a little too abstract. The company wants to illustrate connection and collaboration but with seemingly less elements. Feedback is welcomed!

Rebound of
Intertwined
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
