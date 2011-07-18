Nik

iTunes for iPad

Nik
Nik
  • Save
iTunes for iPad ipad ui design music app
Download color palette

Some practice I did redesigning the UI for the iPad music app. Wanted to take in both elements of iTunes and the app together into a sleek look.

What do you guys think? :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Nik
Nik

More by Nik

View profile
    • Like