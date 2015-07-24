Adelaide Ritter

Lil' Mage

Adelaide Ritter
Adelaide Ritter
  • Save
Lil' Mage digital illustration illustration mage magical whimsical digital watercolor pencil watercolor magic self portrait
Download color palette

I haven't had the chance to post anything looser and more illustration-heavy, and I bought some neat new brushes today... so voilà!

Adelaide Ritter
Adelaide Ritter

More by Adelaide Ritter

View profile
    • Like