Daniel Romlein

Professor Z

Daniel Romlein
Daniel Romlein
  • Save
Professor Z vector color texture 50s retro character illustration
Download color palette

Fun piece for a local home-brew supply store. Style inspired by all the dank illustrations in old Boys Life's I read when I was a kid.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Daniel Romlein
Daniel Romlein

More by Daniel Romlein

View profile
    • Like