Kanban Bacon

Kanban boards are awesome! If you don't know what they are, you gotta find out. Really helps productivity by making visible the work that you and your team are doing. It's a Japanese word that came out of Toyota and Lean Manufacturing when they were crushing it through the 80's. Good stuff.
Anyways, this is a t-shirt illustration for my company LeanKit. We're promoting our in-app kanban boards which are super flexible and easy to use!