Dani Ward

Fat Femme And Fab

Dani Ward
Dani Ward
  • Save
Fat Femme And Fab fat positive body positive fabulous fab femme design cuts typography
Download color palette

Latest typography layout, for all the fabulous fat femmes in my life =)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Dani Ward
Dani Ward

More by Dani Ward

View profile
    • Like