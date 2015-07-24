Topher Young

Day 02 - Modern Entertainment Logo

logo a day cubism futurama bender
What up Dribs, @Trevor Curtis and I have decided to take on a "Weekday Logo Challenge". The goal of this project is to push ourselves outside of our comfort zone and explore different/unique approaches to design. We have created a list of Categories and a list of Styles. We roll a dice for each side and whatever we roll tells us what to design for the day.

Categories:
1. Sports
2. Western
3. Geography
4. Food/Bev
5. Transportation
6. Entertainment

Styles:
1. Millenium
2. Late/Post Modern
3. Art Deco
4. Modern
5. Art Nouvo
6. WILD CARD!

The following is the results of our experimentation:

For this logo we rolled "Modern" and "Entertainment". For this days challenge I chose to pull in a cubism style. My subject matter pulls in the one and only Futurama's Bender. "Bite my shiny metal ass!"

Hope you like it and I would love to hear some feedback!

JOIN US!

