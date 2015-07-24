Crystal Nguyen

Let's Work Together!

Crystal Nguyen
Crystal Nguyen
  • Save
Let's Work Together! hire friendships product responsive mobile web design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey! Let's work together on UX, UI, Friendships and other fun designer things. =)

Looking for Full Time.
CrystalNguyen3@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Crystal Nguyen
Crystal Nguyen

More by Crystal Nguyen

View profile
    • Like