Day 02 - Modern Entertainment Logo

What up Dribs, @Chris Topher Young and I have decided to take on a "Weekday Logo Challenge". The goal of this project is to push ourselves outside of our comfort zone and explore different/unique approaches to design. We have created a list of Categories and a list of Styles. We roll a dice for each side and whatever we roll tells us what to design for the day.
Categories:
1. Sports
2. Western
3. Geography
4. Food/Bev
5. Transportation
6. Entertainment
Styles:
1. Millenium
2. Late/Post Modern
3. Art Deco
4. Modern
5. Art Nouvo
6. WILD CARD!
The following is the results of our experimentation:
For this logo we rolled "Modern" and "Entertainment". I decided to recreate the ESPN logo in the style of the De Stijl movement.
Hope you like it and I would love to hear some feedback!
