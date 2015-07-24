Day 02 - Modern Entertainment Logo

What up Dribs, @Chris Topher Young and I have decided to take on a "Weekday Logo Challenge". The goal of this project is to push ourselves outside of our comfort zone and explore different/unique approaches to design. We have created a list of Categories and a list of Styles. We roll a dice for each side and whatever we roll tells us what to design for the day.

Categories:

1. Sports

2. Western

3. Geography

4. Food/Bev

5. Transportation

6. Entertainment

Styles:

1. Millenium

2. Late/Post Modern

3. Art Deco

4. Modern

5. Art Nouvo

6. WILD CARD!

The following is the results of our experimentation:

For this logo we rolled "Modern" and "Entertainment". I decided to recreate the ESPN logo in the style of the De Stijl movement.

Hope you like it and I would love to hear some feedback!

JOIN US!