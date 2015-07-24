Reda Lemeden
Podcast Cover Refresh

Podcast Cover Refresh design cover podcast
I had a lot of fun working on a cover refresh for all of our podcast line-up.
Head to https://thoughtbot.com/podcasts to learn more about each show.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
