Day 01 - Modern Food/Bev Logo

What up Dribs, @Chris Topher Young and I have decided to take on a "Weekday Logo Challenge". The goal of this project is to push ourselves outside of our comfort zone and explore different/unique approaches to design. We have created a list of Categories and a list of Styles. We roll a dice for each side and whatever we roll tells us what to design for the day.

Categories:
1. Sports
2. Western
3. Geography
4. Food/Bev
5. Transportation
6. Entertainment

Styles:
1. Millenium
2. Late/Post Modern
3. Art Deco
4. Modern
5. Art Nouvo
6. WILD CARD!

The following is the results of our experimentation:

For this logo we rolled "Modern" and "Food/Bev". In my logo I decided to design in the Supermatism style and keeping true to it's Russian roots, I decided to create a vodka logo. The word "DEF" means excellence. The misaligned rectangular shapes were my way of portraying the supermatism movement.

Hope you like it and I would love to hear some feedback!

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
