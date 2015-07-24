Andrew Santoro

UI Elements Challenge - Day 001 - Sign In Form

I saw Sir Nechita's daily UI challenge and decided to follow along with the challenge. The daily challenge is essentially to come up with a UI item (in this case, a form) in 1-2 hours.

I haven't had the opportunity to tinker with Google Material's colors / style, so this is a quick attempt. I'm looking forward to the upcoming challenges!

Dribbble shot
Rebound of
Day 001 - Login Form
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
