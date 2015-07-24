Surfline App Concept

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a bit of a pet project. The idea was to provide a better surf report user experience and interface.
Surfline is a well known surf condition report and news app. I wanted to streamline the experience and create a beautiful interface using the principals of user-centered design to deliver intuitive results.
For more detail checkout this