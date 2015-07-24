Shayla Behringer

Surfline App Concept

This is a bit of a pet project. The idea was to provide a better surf report user experience and interface.

Surfline is a well known surf condition report and news app. I wanted to streamline the experience and create a beautiful interface using the principals of user-centered design to deliver intuitive results.

For more detail checkout this

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
